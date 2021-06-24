RIL AGM 2021 | Reliance Foundation, USAID launch Women Connect India Challenge to bridge digital gender gap

Reliance Foundation on June 24 announced its partnership with US Agency for International Development (USAID) in a bid to bridge the gender digital divide in India.

During the Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) streamed virtually on June 24, Nita Ambani said Reliance Foundation has partnered with USAID to launch the Women Connect India Challenge this year.

"The partnership that aims to empower more and more Indian women with digital access and opportunity. Digital technology

truly is the backbone of this new world order," she said in her speech.

Catch all the live updates of RIL 44th AGM here

On International Women’s Day in March this year, Reliance Foundation's chairperson Nita Ambani also launched a digital platform for women called Her Circle, termed as an "inclusive, collaborative, interactive, and socially-conscious digital movement".

The initiative is aimed to be a worldwide digital collective of women — beginning with Indian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe.

"It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds," said Ambani.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.