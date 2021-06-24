RIL AGM 2021: Reliance Foundation has set up 116 centres to speed up COVID-19 vaccination in India, says Nita Ambani

Speaking at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Nita Amabi talked about Reliance Foundation’s mission to vaccinate all Indians by the end of 2021 and said hoped to partner with other corporate and local authorities towards fulfilling this mission. (File image)

Reliance Foundation has set up 116 COVID-19 vaccination centres in 109 cities across the country to speed up the vaccination, said Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

Speaking at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) on June 24, she said, “We have made the entire vaccination process very easy and accessible on our physical/digital platform JioHealthHub. With a click of a button, you can book a slot or download CoWin Certificates.”

“Reliance Foundation will offer this platform absolutely free of cost to all users. The platform has the ability to scale up to one lakh vaccinations a day, that's one crore vaccinations in 100 days. We are continuously working to further increase this number,” she said.

She further talked about Reliance Foundation’s mission to vaccinate all Indians by the end of 2021 and said she hoped to partner with other corporate and local authorities towards fulfilling this mission.

“As we speak, we are already testing this platform with our Reliance family. We are currently vaccinating all 20 lakh of our extended family, including retired employees, employees of partner companies and their families – free of cost.”

