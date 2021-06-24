RIL AGM 2021: Here's how and where you can watch Reliance Industries' 44th AGM live on June 24

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, at 1400 hours IST. At the closely watched event, RIL is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail, and O2C business.
Here’s how and where you can catch all the action from the RIL AGM that will be held over video conferencing / other audio-visual means, owing to the pandemic situation.
To view the AGM on JIOMEET, visit https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting. Click on OTHERS, enter your FULL NAME and ORGANISATION, and the CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM.
Listed below are the links to view the Reliance annual general meeting on other platforms:
RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE
Link: rtmp://rtmpfeed.jio.ril.com:1935/RIL_AGM_2021_General/stream1
YOUTUBE
The Flame Of Truth Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014
Playback URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4iM5uZTIWY
Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio
Playback URL: https://youtu.be/nEhvD3LnRPk
FACEBOOK
Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/474466360318897/
Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio
Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio/videos/531040901641489/
TWITTER
@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/flameoftruth/status/1407714064726249475?s=20
@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)
Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrxmwEBdeWGy
For more updates on Twitter, follow the handles @FlameOfTruth and @RelianceJio and look for related content using hashtags #RILAGM and #MadeForIndiaMadeInIndia.(Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)