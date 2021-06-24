RIL AGM 2021: Here's how and where you can watch Reliance Industries' 44th AGM live on June 24

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, at 1400 hours IST. At the closely watched event, RIL is expected to make announcements across its telecom, retail, and O2C business.

Here’s how and where you can catch all the action from the RIL AGM that will be held over video conferencing / other audio-visual means, owing to the pandemic situation.

To view the AGM on JIOMEET, visit https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting. Click on OTHERS, enter your FULL NAME and ORGANISATION, and the CAPTCHA CODE that will appear on your screen. Access will be available from 30 minutes before the scheduled time of AGM.

Listed below are the links to view the Reliance annual general meeting on other platforms:

RTMP URL: DIRECT RECEIVE

Link: rtmp://rtmpfeed.jio.ril.com:1935/RIL_AGM_2021_General/stream1

YOUTUBE

The Flame Of Truth Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/flameoftruth2014

Playback URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4iM5uZTIWY

Jio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/jio

Playback URL: https://youtu.be/nEhvD3LnRPk

FACEBOOK

Reliance Industries Limited Page: https://www.facebook.com/RelianceIndustriesLimited

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/474466360318897/​

Jio Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jio

Playback URL: https://www.facebook.com/Jio/videos/531040901641489/

TWITTER

@FlameOfTruth (https://twitter.com/flameoftruth)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/flameoftruth/status/1407714064726249475?s=20

@RelianceJio (https://twitter.com/reliancejio)

Playback URL: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mrxmwEBdeWGy

For more updates on Twitter, follow the handles @FlameOfTruth and @RelianceJio and look for related content using hashtags #RILAGM and #MadeForIndiaMadeInIndia.