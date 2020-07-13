RIL 43rd AGM: Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot for shareholders

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on July 13 launched a chatbot on WhatsApp to help shareholders, prospective investors, the media and the general public receive accurate and immediate information about the company's upcoming AGM.

The ChatBot will be powered by Jio Haptik, and is expected to act as a 24x7 help desk to answer queries related to RIL's 43rd AGM, scheduled to take place virtually on July 15. It'll be the first-ever online AGM for RIL.

To ask a question regarding the AGM, one needs to send a "Hi" from their WhatsApp number to 797-71 1-1111.

The chatbot, which has been designed to handle a diverse set of queries, will be able to assist thousands of shareholders, other stakeholders and the public at any given time with text and video content, as well as useful links related to the AGM.

Read Also: Reliance to hold its first virtual AGM on July 15: Here's all you need to know

The virtual shareholder assistant solution has been developed by Haptik Technologies, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, and a leader in providing intelligent virtual assistants for businesses.

The company said the use of a chatbot to assist investors for an AGM is "unprecedented" and reinforces RIL’s commitment "to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology-enabled solutions".

The chatbot will offer a range of information related to RIL AGM in an easy-to-use conversational manner for "a speedy and effortless resolution" to the queries of the shareholders, the company said.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.