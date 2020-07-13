App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL 43rd AGM: Reliance Industries to host its first virtual AGM on July 15

To ensure that the shareholders do not face any difficulties while logging in, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via WhatsApp number +917977111111. The bot is powered by Jio Haptik and is equipped to answer 50,000 queries simultaneously.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be hosting its annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15 and it will be nothing like the past AGMs of the company.

One striking feature of this meeting will probably be the lack of fanfares that characterise the usual RIL AGMs hosted at the Birla Matushree Hall in Mumbai.

However, that doesn’t mean it will be bereft of attractions. According to RIL, “befitting Jio’s technology, the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis, including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 1,00,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously”.

This time, RIL shareholders who stay outside Mumbai will also be able to be a part of the annual corporate meet by just logging into the live event. To ensure that the shareholders do not face any difficulties while logging in, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via WhatsApp number +917977111111.

The bot is powered by Jio Haptik and is equipped to answer all queries raised by shareholders, prospective investors, media, and public. Additionally, it can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via text and video. This will mark the first time such technology will be used at any AGM held in India.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) #RIL AGM

