Right infra required to fully tap aviation sector potential: ATFI advisor

Right type of infrastructure is required at the right time to fully tap the potential of country's civil aviation sector, according to an advisor at the Aviation Technology Forum of India (ATFI).

The forum, launched on Thursday, brings various stakeholders together and encourages innovation and socio-economic growth of the aviation sector.

A release issued by the forum said it would focus on empowering aviation industry and work closely with its members and the government to create a conducive policy and legislative ecosystem.

"Our aviation industry has emerged as one of the fastest growing industries in the country and aims to become the third largest aviation market globally by 2024. To unleash the full potential of this largely untapped market, we must create the right type of infrastructure at the right time," Chief Advisor at ATFI Lalit Gupta said.