App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 03, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reydel acquisition to benefit credit profile of MSSL arm: Fitch

The acquisition is beneficial for the company because the transaction is moderately sized and will enhance its business diversification, Fitch said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fitch Ratings today said it expects Netherlands-based Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV's credit profile to benefit from its proposed acquisition of Reydel Automotive Group (Reydel).

The acquisition is beneficial for the company because the transaction is moderately sized and will enhance its business diversification, Fitch said in a statement.

On April 2, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV's, which is a step-down subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL), announced that it has inked a pact to acquire interior components and modules manufacturer Reydel for USD 201 million.

"Fitch believes the transaction is a good strategic fit for SMRP BV and it will help the company achieve growth while enhancing business diversification," it said.

Leading French auto OEMs such as PSA and Renault account for nearly half of Reydel's revenues. This complements Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV's existing customer base, in which German auto OEMs, such as Audi, Daimler and Volkswagen, hold the top positions, it added.

"The transaction will also increase the contribution from instrument panels, leading to greater balance across product categories," Fitch said.

tags #Business #Companies #Fitch Ratings #MSSL #Reydel acquisition

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.