MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rewinding COVID-related relaxations in a timely manner a challenge, says RBI report

The RBI announced a series of significant liquidity infusion measures and other regulatory relaxations in the wake of Covid-19 to help banks.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 06:15 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 9 proposed draft rules for NBFCs to declare dividend.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 9 proposed draft rules for NBFCs to declare dividend.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 29 said rewinding various relaxations given in the wake of COVID-19 is a challenge, adding that banking sector health going ahead will depend on pace and shape of economic recovery.

“The challenge is to rewind various relaxations in a timely manner, reining in loan impairment and adequate capital infusion for a healthy banking sector,” said the RBI in its Trend and Progress report released on Tuesday.

To counter the COVID impact, the RBI announced total liquidity measures worth Rs 12.7 lakh crore through multiple channels. These included targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO), a cumulative 115 bps rate cut, special open market operations (OMOs), a six-month moratorium on all term-loans and reduction in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirement for SCBs from 100 percent to 80 percent.

This is an annual report that gives key insights into the health of commercial banks, NBFCs and co-operative banks.

In the wake of the pandemic, the RBI’s actions veered towards providing a stimulus to the economy while ensuring financial stability, the RBI report said. “The troika of policy rate cuts and liquidity infusion; regulatory forbearance; and time-bound resolution with additional provisions was employed to ease immediate concerns emanating from the pandemic as well as aid the economic revival going forward,” the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #RBI trends and progress report
first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.