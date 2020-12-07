Reviving Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock Consortium In Talks With Ministry, DGCA To Reinstate Slots, Bilateral Traffic Rights

Jet Airways' hubs will remain Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru like before.

The Jalan-Kalrock Capital consortium has begun talks with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to reinstate airport slots and bilateral traffic rights of Jet Airways.

The talks have been "extremely positive", the combine said in a statement on December 7.

The negotiations will be crucial for the consortium to restart the airline, which it said would be back in the skies by summer of 2021. It wants to revive the airline, which had stopped flying in April 2019, as a full-service carrier that it was.

The consortium said it had evaluated an option to start a new airline. "But some of the inherent strengths of Jet Airways like the optimal flight slots, brand value and reputation for best-in-class inflight service and safety, giving Jet 2.0 an edge over others, were too tempting to resist," it said.

The statement comes just days before the resolution plan submitted by the consortium is to be heard at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on December 11. The plan has to get the approval from the NCLT, before the consortium can set the ball rolling.

The airline's hubs will remain Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru like before. "The revival plan proposes to support Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by creating sub-hubs in such cities," the consortium said.

"Jet Airways has been a brand with a glorious history of over 25 years, and it is the vision of the Consortium to put Jet Airways back in the skies at the earliest opportunity," Manoj Madnani, board member of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said.