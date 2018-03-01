App
Feb 28, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revived Bandanavalu Khadi institute will manufacture Rs 84 lakh worth grey fabric annually

The 9-acre facility near Mysuru was revived with an investment of Rs 50 lakh to provide employment to around 150 people in the region.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

What was started by four Dalit woman way back in 1926 and shut down following violence in Badanavalu village of Mysuru 25 years ago, is being given a second lease of life. The 91-year-old Heritage Bandanavalu Khadi institution in Karnataka has been reopened.

With the installation of 100 charkhas and 20 looms, the Bandanavalu Khadi institution will produce grey fabric worth Rs 7 lakh per month.

The 9-acre facility near Mysuru was closed down following caste violence. But, with an investment of Rs 50 lakh, the institute has been revived to provide employment to around 150 people in the vicinity.

Historically, the institute is known for a visit paid by Mahatama Gandhi in 1927, who was inspired by the determination of the Dalit women. A local NGO helped the facility operate through the years on a small scale where they manufactured soaps, mustard oil and match boxes until the Khadi Board took over the project to revive it.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission provided assistance in developing worksheds at the campus – that were earlier destroyed.

“We also brought in market interface and revived not only Khadi activities, but also the Village Industries activities in a modest way, with a plan to increase the support in a gradual manner,” said VK Saxena, Chairman, KVIC.

“The present facility will guarantee payment of Rs. 200 per woman employee per day as wage.  Training more villagers for skill development and bringing the youth of the catchment villages into the framework of employment is being actively pursued,” he added.

Around 26 such khadi institutes will be revived in the upcoming financial year and will be operational in Meerut, Haryana, Srinagar and other cities.

tags #handloom #medium and small scale industry #Mysuru

