MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Revfin raises $4 million in pre-series A funding round

The round was led by Redcliffe founder Dheeraj Jain, Let’s Venture Angel Fund, Anuraag and Ruchirans Jaipuria of Jaipuria group, Rishi Kajaria of Kajaria Ceramics and Rahul Seth of Sudhir Power Ltd.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

EV financing digital platform Revfin on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4 million (nearly Rs 30 crore) in pre-series A funding round with both equity and debt.

The round was led by Redcliffe founder Dheeraj Jain, Let’s Venture Angel Fund, Anuraag and Ruchirans Jaipuria of Jaipuria group, Rishi Kajaria of Kajaria Ceramics and Rahul Seth of Sudhir Power Ltd.

Other investors include Knam Marketing founder Amit Goel and Car Dekho Group President and Mentor Ranjit Yadav.

The funds will be utilised for extending loans to drive growth from the current monthly disbursement run-rate of Rs 3 crore to Rs 15 crore per month, the company said in a statement.

RevFin Founder Sameer Aggarwal said, "The latest infusion of funds will provide us more fuel to overcome multiple barriers in the electric vehicle (EV) financing space in a structured manner and establish Revfin as a market-leading EV financier in India.”

Close

Related stories

As electric mobility is seeing rapid adoption in India, lack of financing options remains the largest roadblock, he added.

"Revfin’s EV financing platform overcomes challenges of consumer underwriting and product risks to make financing convenient and accessible,” Aggarwal said.

On the investment in RevFin, Jain said, "Significant tailwinds exist for the EV sector as costs are declining and nearly all e-commerce platforms are transitioning to electric mobility. Lack of financing remains the single biggest reason for low adoption so far. RevFin has built the first and a very unique digital platform for financing EVs for driver-cum-owners.”

Stating that the company has shown potential to scale with presence in over 100 towns in a short span of time, he said, "RevFin is set to scale 15X in the next 12 months and we are very excited to participate in this journey."
PTI
Tags: #Business #Revfin
first published: Oct 20, 2021 02:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.