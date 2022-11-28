 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revenue of organised electrical, kitchen appliances industry to grow by 8-10% this fiscal: Report

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

Representative Image

With growing consumer preference for branded products, the revenue of organised electrical and kitchen appliances industry is expected to grow 8-10 per cent in this financial year, a report said on Monday.

This 8-10 per cent revenue growth expected during this fiscal will also be supported by increasing usage of smart technologies and similar buying behaviour among rural and urban consumers towards such products, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.

The report further stated that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017 helped the organised sector manufacturers to streamline their supply chains, operations and distribution networks to benefit from input-tax credits, cost-efficient logistics, and uniform taxation of final products across states.

These companies have also deleveraged consistently over the past four fiscals and improved their balance sheets, which will bolster their credit profiles over the medium term, it noted.

"The perception that purchase of electrical appliances is a low-involvement decision is fast changing. Kitchen equipment, lighting solutions for home, electric fans and coolers are now increasingly bought after careful evaluation of brands on functionality, technology, ease of use, and strong after-sales service.

"We believe increased demand for smart appliances will push manufacturers to invest in technology research and development. The industry's revenue growth this fiscal will be driven by steady demand from rural and urban segments," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Mohit Makhija said.