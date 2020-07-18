Return of Bronco after 24 years: Ford executives, dealers see huge demand

Ford, which has decided that it will bring back its Bronco after 24 years, is seeing "overwhelming" demand for the vehicle after the announcement, according to company executives and franchise dealers, the Detroit News reported.

The web page to make reservations for the vehicles crashed after 8 p.m. since many people were attempting to log onto it at once, Ford told the paper, adding that a first edition version which had 3,500 models was sold out towards the end of the night.

"I was super-optimistic about the product," Mark LaNeve, Vice President of US Marketing, Sales and Service for the Blue Oval, said on July 17, adding that the expectation of reservations they had for two weeks was completed in four days.

Many people including fans of the Ford, company officials and dealership owners say this is the perfect time for the Bronco to return as the market for such time of SUVs will continue to grow and many Americans turn to outdoor adventures during the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

The design of the model also taps into nostalgia for many Americans. The latest design will contain many modern features, and will retain the original design from 1966, according to the report, adding that this version of the Bronco hits a certain sweet spot where it is meant for off-roading but many would use it to drive to the supermarket.

The Bronco 2 and The Bronco 4, which are the two versions of the Bronco launching in 2021 will rival Jeep. According to experts, there is plenty of room available in the off-road segment which for years dominated by the Jeep Wrangler.

Speaking to the paper, Tim Hovik , Vice Chairman of Ford's National Dealer commented on the demand for both models, "This is beyond my wildest expectation," he said.

Both models, Bronco 2 and Bronco 4, will be made available for purchase in 2021.