App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Retailers hit by low employee attendance even as customers line up

While shoppers swelled in numbers, low staff strength and transportation issues at warehouses and distribution centres caused hiccups

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grocery stores and supermarkets providing essential items during the coronavirus-led lockdown are facing another problem besides disruption in supply – shortage of staff, Mint reported.

More Retail said staff strength is 50 to 60 percent across stores. The FMCG and groceries retailer operates 640 supermarkets, of which 80 percent functioned on March 25, CEO Mohit Kampani told the paper. While shoppers swelled in numbers, low staff strength and transportation issues at warehouses and distribution centres caused hiccups, he added.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Close

A spokesperson for DMart (Avenue Supermarts), which operates 206 stores country-wide, told the paper they have 'sufficient stock', but staff strength in some cities has reduced by 80-90 percent. Certain cities have also told retailers to operate for only two-to-three hours, the report added.

related news

Sadashiv Nayak, CEO of Big Bazaar, told the paper that staff could not reach the stores on March 25 and “barriers exist when it comes to movement of vehicles or even manpower.” He said they are in “talks with authorities to ensure swift functioning” and things are improving as local authorities step in to help out.

Metro Cash & Carry India said eight of their 27 stores did not operate and the ones that did had low staff numbers. “We saw dwindling attendance today (March 26) morning,” MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta told the paper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown from midnight of March 24, but groceries and food are among the essential items allowed to function. Lack of clarity and overzealous policing, besides fear has impacted movement so much so that stores selling essential items are running short-staffed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #India #retailers

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.