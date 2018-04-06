Retailers Association writes to Maharashtra govt for allowing plastic bag usage for biodegradable items

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has made a representation to the Maharashtra government on a recent ban that has been imposed on numerous plastic products, said Kumar Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Retailers Association of India.

"We welcome this initiative and believe that this is good for the environment but we have made a representation to the government last month for allowing usage of plastic bags for storage, packaging of certain products," Rajagopalan told Moneycontrol.

In a letter, that was addressed to the Maharashtra Environment Minister, Ramdas Kadam, RAI has urged that retailers be allowed to use plastic bags for packaging, storage and transportation of biodegradable items.

"...exemption is provided for plastic bags that constitute or form an integral part of packaging in which goods are sealed prior to use," letter sent to the Maharashtra government stated.

"There are 'Freshness Bags/packages' which are used for hygienic reasons and to enhance the shelf life of product sold in loose form like staples, fruits and vegetables (procured every day from Framer and Mandis), bakery Items (breads buns, and the likes), meat, fish and chicken, eggs.. Such packaging should not be brought under the purview of the definition of plastic bags. Though such packaging is not always sealed, it is used as protective packing material.

On March 23, the Maharashtra government had issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products notification that banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic items.

The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, small PET bottles and decoration items.

