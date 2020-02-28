Retailer selling fake 'Tata Wiron' barbed wires raided by police, Tata Steel officials

Maharashtra police on February 26 raided a retail outlet in the Vasai area of Palghar district of the state for selling counterfeit barbed wire under the brand name 'Tata Wiron'.

Tata Steel, in a press release dated February 28, said its officials conducted the raid with the help of the state police. It added that the counterfeit product was being sold with photocopied Tata Wiron labels attached to it.

Around 26 bundles of the fake barbed wire were seized by the team. These were reportedly being procured by the retailer from manufacturers in a nearby district. The retailer attached the fake labels at his outlet and sold the goods at a considerably lower price as compared to that of the original Tata Wiron barbed wire product.

The company, in the statement, said, "Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and the brand."

Condemning the misuse and illegal usage of its trademarks, logos and other intellectual properties, it added, "In pursuit of protecting the Company’s brand reputation and goodwill, Tata Steel's brand protection team continuously monitors and acts against entities including counterfeiters which are infringing on Company’s Intellectual property rights."