Retailer selling fake 'Tata Wiron' barbed wires raided by police, Tata Steel officials

Maharashtra police on February 26 raided a retail outlet in the Vasai area of Palghar district of the state for selling counterfeit barbed wire under the brand name 'Tata Wiron'.
Tata Steel, in a press release dated February 28, said its officials conducted the raid with the help of the state police. It added that the counterfeit product was being sold with photocopied Tata Wiron labels attached to it.
Around 26 bundles of the fake barbed wire were seized by the team. These were reportedly being procured by the retailer from manufacturers in a nearby district. The retailer attached the fake labels at his outlet and sold the goods at a considerably lower price as compared to that of the original Tata Wiron barbed wire product.
The company, in the statement, said, "Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and the brand."
