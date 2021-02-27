English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Retail payments: RBI extends deadline to submit application for NPCI-like umbrella entity

Stakeholders, including Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had requested RBI to extend the deadline, which was to expire on February 26.

Moneycontrol News
February 27, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for submitting applications to set up a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments similar to the National Payments Corporation of India (India). The new deadline is March 31.

Stakeholders, including Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had requested RBI to extend the deadline, which was to expire on February 26.

The central bank said: "Requests have been received from various stakeholders, including the IBA, for extending the timeline, keeping in view the covid-19 related disruptions and inconveniences. It has accordingly decided to extend the timeline for making the application up to March 31".

The framework for setting up a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) for various payment services was released by the RBI last year. Currently, the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), which is incorporated as a not-for-profit organisation is the only entity performing the role of supporting payment systems, including RuPay, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and National Automated Clearing House, which handles the inter-bank transfers.

RBI’s move is aimed at developing a network parallel to NPCI, which can maintain interoperability with services such as UPI and yet foster innovation and inclusion in the payments space.

Close

Related stories

Reports suggest at least four consortiums are in the race to set up the NUE. These include a Tata group-led consortium and an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Amazon and Visa consortium. State Bank of India is likely to become a key stakeholder in the NUE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #retail payments
first published: Feb 27, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.