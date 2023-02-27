 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail mutual fund assets base grows 9.3% to over Rs 23 lakh crore in January

Feb 27, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

In comparison, the value of assets held by retail investors in mutual funds stood at Rs 21.40 lakh crore in January 2022, latest data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Retail investors' interest in the Indian mutual fund industry has seen an uptick with the value of assets held by them witnessing a rise of 9.3 per cent to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in January this year.

However, the value of institutional assets has marginally decreased to Rs 17.42 lakh crore in January 2023, from Rs 17.49 lakh crore in January 2022.

Industry insiders believe the increase in asset base is mostly the result of advanced SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) flows, which touched Rs 13,000-crore for the fourth time in a row in January this year.