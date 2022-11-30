 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 6.08% in October

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Food inflation stood at 6.52 per cent against 7.76 per cent of the previous month (September, 2022) and 2.20 per cent during the corresponding month (October 2021) a year ago.

Inflation

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 6.08 per cent in October from 6.49 per cent in September 2022 mainly due to lower prices of certain food items, according to the government data released on Wednesday.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.08 per cent compared to 6.49 per cent for the previous month (September) and 4.52 per cent during the corresponding month (October 2021) a year before," a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 6.52 per cent against 7.76 per cent of the previous month (September, 2022) and 2.20 per cent during the corresponding month (October 2021) a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for October, 2022 increased by 1.2 points and stood at 132.5 points. It was 131.3 points in September 2022.

In terms of one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.91 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 1.30 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from food & beverages group contributing 0.76 percentage points to the total change.