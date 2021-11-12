Retail Direct Scheme: India setting an example in democratisation of G-Sec market, says RBI's Das

India is setting an example in democratisation of the government securities market by launching a dedicated platform for retail investors to participate in Government securities market, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shatikanta Das said on November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched retail direct scheme which seeks to increase participation of retail investors in the government securities market which is so far dominated by institutional investors.

"By doing so, India is setting an example in democratisation of the government securities market," Das said.

Launching the scheme, Modi said it will give strength to the inclusion of everyone in the economy as it will bring in the middle class, employees, small businessmen and senior citizens with their small savings directly and securely in government securities.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his February 2021 monetary policy announcement had proposed the retail direct scheme allowing retail investors direct access to G-Secs.

The scheme is a portal that facilitates investment in government securities by individual investors. Individuals can open gilt securities account—retail direct gilt (RDG) account—with the RBI on www.rbiretaildirect.org.in.

Retail investors defined under the scheme can register and maintain an RDG account. Investors need to have a Rupee savings bank account maintained in India- Permanent Account Number issued by the income tax department- Any officially valid document to meet know-your-customer norms- Valid email id and registered mobile number.

Investors will have to place non-competitive bids in primary issuance of all central government securities which include treasury bills and sovereign gold bonds, and securities issued by various state governments.

Investors will also get access to the secondary market through NDS-OM (Negotiated Dealing System – Order Matching System) which is an RBI trading system. Investors will receive interest/maturity proceeds in their bank accounts linked to the RDG account.