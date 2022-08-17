Retail businesses continue to report healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels: RAI

Retail businesses across India continued to post healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels, registering an 18 per cent rise in July sales compared to the same month in 2019, Retailers Association of India said on Wednesday.

As per the latest business survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), the East India region saw the highest year-on-year growth of 25 per cent last month, followed by the south at 21 per cent, north at 16 per cent and west at 10 per cent.

In terms of categories, sports goods clocked the highest growth rate with a 32 per cent increase over July 2019, followed by footwear and furniture & furnishing at 23 per cent each.

Apparel and clothing registered a 22 per cent rise, while quick service restaurants, consumer durables and electronics footwear posted a growth of 17 per cent, according to the survey.

The jewellery category grew by 15 per cent in July this year compared to the same month in 2019, while food and grocery rose 11 per cent. Beauty, wellness and personal care saw the least growth with just a 3 per cent rise.

"Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic level continues. Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.

Considering this trend, he said, "Retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses". In June also retail businesses across the country grew by 13 per cent growth in sales against the same month in 2019.