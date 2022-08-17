English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Retail businesses continue to report healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels: RAI

    As per the latest business survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), the East India region saw the highest year-on-year growth of 25 per cent last month, followed by the south at 21 per cent, north at 16 per cent and west at 10 per cent.

    PTI
    August 17, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Source: AP

    Source: AP

    Retail businesses across India continued to post healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels, registering an 18 per cent rise in July sales compared to the same month in 2019, Retailers Association of India said on Wednesday.

    As per the latest business survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), the East India region saw the highest year-on-year growth of 25 per cent last month, followed by the south at 21 per cent, north at 16 per cent and west at 10 per cent.

    In terms of categories, sports goods clocked the highest growth rate with a 32 per cent increase over July 2019, followed by footwear and furniture & furnishing at 23 per cent each.

    Apparel and clothing registered a 22 per cent rise, while quick service restaurants, consumer durables and electronics footwear posted a growth of 17 per cent, according to the survey.

    The jewellery category grew by 15 per cent in July this year compared to the same month in 2019, while food and grocery rose 11 per cent. Beauty, wellness and personal care saw the least growth with just a 3 per cent rise.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic level continues. Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.

    Considering this trend, he said, "Retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses". In June also retail businesses across the country grew by 13 per cent growth in sales against the same month in 2019.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #RAI #retail business
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.