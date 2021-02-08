Retail ad volumes on televisions declined 35% in 2020: Report

News channels topped the list of genres preferred by retail players during 2020.

Television advertising volumes of the retail sector plunged 35 percent in 2020 when compared with 2018, showed a report.

However, the December quarter saw a 1.6 times ad volume growth compared to the March quarter of 2020, data from the TAM AdEx report showed.

Ad volumes were at their lowest during the June quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Livemint reported.

According to the report, it took nearly four months for retail sector’s ad volumes to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Who contributed the most?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Amnog retail outlets, jewellers contributed nearly 60 percent to the ad volume share of the retail sector. The top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 55 percent share of ad volumes in 2020 with Lalitha Jewellery topping the list.

Where and when did they like to showcase ads?

News channels topped the list of genres preferred by retail players during 2020. The top two channel genres on TV, news and general entertainment channels (GECs) together accounted for more than 75 percent of ad volume share for the retail sector during the year, the report said.

Most advertisers also preferred primetime as a time band for their advertisements on television followed by afternoon and morning time-bands.

Ads in print for the retail sector plunged 44 percent in 2020 over 2018. When compared with to the first quarter of the year, the fourth quarter witnessed 1.6 times ad space growth.

Since then, print ad space recovered to pre-lockdown levels five months into the post-lockdown period. It was during the festive period that ad space saw double-digit growth in October.

As for radio, ad volumes for the retail sector on radio plunged by 37 percent in 2020 over 2018. Compared to the first quarter of the year, Q4 witnessed 90 percent ad volume growth.