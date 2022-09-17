Resurgent Power Ventures yanks South East UP Power Transmission Company out of bankruptcy

Representative Image

South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd has stepped out of bankruptcy with Resurgent Power Ventures buying the firm under the insolvency resolution process.

The transaction comprises repayment of debt to creditors and purchase of shares for a total consideration of Rs 3,251 crore as well as payout of South East UP Power Transmission Company's cash balance.

This comes after the resolution professional had selected Resurgent as a successful applicant in March.

Set up in 2016 to acquire stressed assets in the power sector, Resurgent is a private equity joint venture of Tata Power (26 percent), ICICI Venture (10 percent), and global investors (64 percent).

South East UP Power Transmission Company was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle by UP Power Transmission Company Ltd in 2009 to implement and operate an intra-state transmission system for 35 years under the public-private partnership model on a BOOT (build, own, operate, maintain and transfer) basis.

It has about 1,500 kilometre of transmission line and five substations.