App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Resurgent Power gets LoI to acquire of 75% stake in PPGCL

"It will be a value adding asset in Resurgent Power's portfolio," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power today said its JV Resurgent Power Ventures has got letter of intent (LoI) from the lenders of Prayagraj Power Generation Company (PPGCL) for acquisition of 75.01 percent stake in the company.

PPGCL is a 3X660 MW coal-based power project in Uttar Pradesh. It is the first stressed power asset account resolved by the lenders. SBI, which is the lead banker, has resolved the account under its Samadhan Scheme.

"We found that Prayagraj Power fits in our overall scheme of growth. It has all approvals and clearances in place along with long-term PPA (power purchase agreement) and fuel supply agreement.

"It will be a value adding asset in Resurgent Power's portfolio," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

Tata Power holds 26 percent stake in Resurgent Power, which is based out of Singapore. The balance 74 percent is held by ICICI Bank and global investors. The transaction will be subject to customary approvals and conditions.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #PPGCL #Tata Power

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.