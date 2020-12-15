Resuming international flights | Centre to meet airlines and discuss options: Report

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) may explore the option of resuming international flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the US, UK and Canada begin vaccination programmes.

The ministry will likely discuss the subject with airlines at a meeting on December 15, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The issue of resumption of international flights and expansion of existing air bubble flights will be discussed with all airlines," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

International flight operations have been suspended since late-March 2020 due to the pandemic. Only flights through Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble arrangements with countries are permitted.

Domestic flights resumed on May 25 at 33 percent capacity, with airlines now allowed to operate at 80 percent capacity.

The Centre might not take a similar approach for restarting international flights, since it would depend on the countries willing to resume allowing flights from India, The Economic Times reported.

"There are several countries that would like resumption of regular flight connectivity with India and some may not. So, resumption of international flights would depend on that," a source told the publication.