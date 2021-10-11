business Results preview | IT giants Infosys & Wipro to sustain momentum in Q2? As IT giants Infosys and Wipro get ready to post their quarterly results on October 13, the street is expecting healthy top-line performance led by robust demand. While most analysts expect Infosys to retain its revenue and margin guidance, Wipro is expected to guide for 2.5-4% QoQ cc growth for Q3FY22. Here's a look at the result preview.