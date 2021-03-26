Restaurants, Food Manufacturers to get perpetual licenses: Report

A study by NRAI showing that 45 documents are required to get a license from Delhi Police for the restaurant business. [Image: Shutterstock]

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to grant life-long licenses, conditional upon filing their returns every year. This is in a bid to reduce the compliance burdens on restaurants and food manufacturers,

According to a report in Mint, a senior FSSAI official said that FSSAI had sent a proposal to grant perpetual licenses by amending rules under the Food Safety and Standards Act adding that filing annual returns would be made mandatory so that to be sure that the establishment was in operation.

“This is a great step towards improving ease of doing business. We are fine with the conditionality of filing annual returns because a regulatory body needs to have some data with it," Prakul Kumar, secretary general National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) told the publication.

The Economic Survey FY20 cites a study by NRAI showing that 45 documents are required to get a license from Delhi Police for the restaurant business as compared to 19 for procuring new arms and 14 for major fireworks.

The survey further pointed out the difficulty that entrepreneurs face includes the complex architecture of governance.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was working to reduce compliance burden, further improve ease of doing business and cut down logistics costs for the industry.

"Our effort is to reduce 6,000 compliances burden on entities. Self-regulation and self-certification is the way ahead," he added.