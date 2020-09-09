Restaurants expect jump in home deliveries during IPL season: Report

Big restaurant chains are expecting an increase of as much as 30 percent in home deliveries during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as dine-in footfalls remain lukewarm.

Companies that are typically focused on the dining-in space, such as Impresario Handmade, Olive Group, Pizza Hut and KA Hospitality, are hoping to cash in on the IPL season and attract new customers, The Economic Times reported.

The restaurant chains are lowering prices and exploring deeper partnerships with online aggregators, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

People are possibly wary of visiting restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and are preferring to order in or takeaway.

Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato are planning to offer significant discounts and spend a total of Rs 175 crore in marketing to reach pre-COVID delivery numbers, sources told The Economic Times.

Pizza Hut is anticipating a 30 percent rise in delivery sales, the report added.

"Big sporty events like the IPL can bring back food delivery business to pre-COVID-19 levels," said AD Singh, managing director, Olive Group of Restaurants told the publication.

Olive Group's brands include Monkey Bar, SodaBottleOpenerWala, and Fatty Bao.

Monkey Bar is planning combos tailored for home delivery, while the offering at Fatty Bao and SodaBottleOpenerWala has also been modified for delivery.

"At Nara, we’ve collaborated with chef Harsh Dixit and curated a Thai street-style menu...At CinCin, we have frozen pizzas and lasagna trays. At Yauatcha, we’re looking at introducing (affordable) assorted dim-sum baskets," Karyna Bajaj of KA Hospitality told the paper.