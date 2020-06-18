App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restaurants ask Swiggy, Zomato to lower discounts, commissions: Report

Restaurants have especially asked companies to remove 'forced platform discounting', since they cannot continue such a practice under current business conditions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since economic activity is gradually resuming, restaurants are asking food delivery companies such as Swiggy and Zomato to change their commission structure, levy new fees for deliveries and lower discounts.

Restaurants are making efforts to avoid closure, after being impacted financially during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led lockdown when only deliveries and takeaways were permitted.

They have especially asked companies to remove 'forced platform discounting', since they cannot continue such a practice under current business conditions, The Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Online platforms usually charge a commission of 20-25 percent of the order value based on factors such as brand, exclusivity and consumer reach.

Also read: High rents, poor business trigger exodus of F&B brands from Delhi’s Khan Market

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Anurag Katriar told the paper that they are discussing commission structure with food delivery platforms. "This is an opportunity to redraw the contours of the business. We have begun a discussion on commission structure with online platforms."

A Zomato spokesperson told the publication that its commissions have always been in line with the value it delivers and the cost it incurs.

Swiggy said its focus remains on working through the current phase with its partners by enabling business continuity and boosting organic growth.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 03:47 pm

