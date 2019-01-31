Restaurants ask govt if new e-commerce FDI rules apply to Zomato, Swiggy

Indian restaurants have sought clarity from the Centre whether the new e-commerce foreign direct investment (FDI) norms to come into effect on February 1 will apply to food ordering and delivery applications, The Economic Times reported.

Under the new rules, companies like Swiggy, Zomato and UberEats would be restricted from operating inventory-based models and influencing prices of the food they list on their apps. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), representing over one lakh outlets across India, had earlier in January approached the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on this matter.

DIPP has recently been rechristened Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

"As the restaurant sector comprises lakhs of small businesses run by entrepreneurs and families, their interests need to be kept in mind. The policy should provide a fair and non-discriminatory framework. In this rush to acquire customers at any cost and intense competition between e-commerce behemoths, we need to prevent any adversities on the brick-and-mortar players," said NRAI President Rahul Singh.

When the policy was released at the end of December 2018, the focus was mainly on online shopping platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, to protect interests of the small businessmen and traders. These players will have limited control over the sellers on their platform, as per the new rules. They can also not sell brands where they have equity relations.

In e-commerce marketplaces, 100 percent FDI is allowed according to DIPP guidelines, but it is not allowed in inventory-based models. In the latter, entities can own and store goods and services, and sell them directly.

The NRAI accused these app-based companies of making the customers 'discount addicts'. It was reported that close to 500 small to mid-sized restaurants had complained to the Competition Commission of India against the deep discounts, inventory control and promotion of private labels by these app-based companies.