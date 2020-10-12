Responsibility of all e-tailers to help the economy get started: Amazon India VP

It's a huge responsibility for e-commerce companies to help the economy get started, which can be done by hiring employees as well as ensuring that sellers registered on the platforms get good business, a senior Amazon executive told Moneycontrol.

"There is a lot of responsibility on all e-commerce marketplaces because there is a shift in consumer behavior. It is our responsibility to make sure that not only do we serve our customers, we also serve our sellers because they are looking up to us," said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India.

"One part of the responsibility is how to get the economy sort of going again in full blast. So part of it comes by making our sellers successful and the second part of course is employment," he outlined.

Amazon has announced plans to hire 1,00,000 people during the festival season sale period. Flipkart, its closest rival, is also adding 70,000 direct employees, besides both companies generating lakhs of seasonal jobs. Direct employment includes roles across the supply chain network such as delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters.

Unlike Amazon, which has announced a month-long sale, Flipkart's sale will last for six days. While Flipkart's Big Billion Days starts on October 16, Amazon's Great Indian Festival goes live on October 17.

"With ‘progress for all’ at the core, we have taken significant steps to create job opportunities and support economic revival," said Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.

The e-commerce hiring spree comes at a time when multiple companies across sectors such as hospitality, food and aviation have laid off thousands, citing declining order volumes.

According to an industry report, over 45-50 million consumers will be coming online to shop, shifting their purchasing power from brick-and-mortar stores.

This can be seen by the increase in sellers on the two largest e-tailers, given the muted recovery of offline businesses. While Flipkart and Amazon have not shared the exact number of new sellers, they have indicated through other metrics that their footprint as the retailer of choice is increasing.

According to Flipkart, their month long learning and development program that they organise sellers before the festive season saw a four-fold increase in participation as compared to 2019. Sellers from smaller cities such as Vadodara, Nasik, Ernakulam, Agra, Rajkot, Mathura and Trivandrum attended the event for the first time.

Even as Amazon didn't share the number of sellers who have joined the company after the pandemic, it said that over 6.5 lakh sellers will be participating in the festive season sale.

According to research and consultancy firm Redseer, the overall gross merchandise value (GMV) of online retailers is expected to touch $7 billion (Rs 51,329 crore) during the month-long festival sale period.