172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|response-on-vodafone-ideas-redx-plan-within-a-week-says-trai-chief-5834651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Response on Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan within a week, says TRAI Chief

TRAI chief RS Sharma also said that telcos are “free to increase tariffs” and TRAI would not interfere in the tariff plans at all.

Moneycontrol News

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will submit its response to Vodafone Idea’s justification of its premium plan RedX, within a week, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said.

Sharma, as per a report by Mint, said that the telecom company’s response is “under investigation” and is not about “gains and losses of a company”.

“The probe is about certain principles, and we are asking certain specific questions on the plan and the response has come recently,” he added.

Close

Sharma added that the investigation was prompted as Vodafone challenged TRAI’s decision to withhold on-boarding of new customers with the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

related news

“They challenged our decision at TDSAT, which directed us to investigate it. Vodafone Idea has submitted the answers to our questions. We are examining them, and within a week, we will come out with the final response,” he stated.

He was also dismissive of fears that India’s telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly, as there are three private players and one state-run telco.

“It’s not a duopoly, it is actually a 3+1 market and we have a very robust market … I don’t agree to definitions of calling some operators weak and some strong. I think everybody is doing their best to provide services, so I am not really worried on that front,” he said.

Sharma also commented on telcos’ demands for increased tariff rates, saying that they are “free to increase tariffs” and “we are not interfering in the tariff plans at all.”

He noted that the prices have been under forbearance since long and TRAI is “not even thinking of forgoing” that policy.

“It is the business of telecom operators, and increasing prices will be their decision. We don’t put any constraint on any particular plan of theirs, whether they want to increase or decrease it, they are free to do so,” he added.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Business #India #RedX #Telecom #TRAI #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.