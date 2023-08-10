English
    Resource flow from banks to businesses grows to Rs 7.5 lakh crore

    Last year total flow of resources to the commercial sector from banks was at Rs 5.7 lakh crore

    Harsh Kumar
    August 10, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File pic)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 said that the flow of resources to the commercial sector from banks and other sources taken together increased by Rs 7.5 lakh crore during the current financial year.

    Last year, it was at Rs 5.7 lakh crore, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

    "On the downside, merchandise exports and non-oil non-gold imports contracted further in June and the growth in services exports decelerated amidst slowing external demand," Das said.

    (This is a breaking story, please come back for more details)

    Harsh Kumar “ is Correspondent at Moneycontrol based in Delhi. Harsh covers BFSI sector. You can reach him at Harsh.kumar@nw18.com
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:14 am

