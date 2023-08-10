Resource flow from banks to businesses grows to Rs 7.5 lakh crore

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File pic)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 said that the flow of resources to the commercial sector from banks and other sources taken together increased by Rs 7.5 lakh crore during the current financial year.

Last year, it was at Rs 5.7 lakh crore, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"On the downside, merchandise exports and non-oil non-gold imports contracted further in June and the growth in services exports decelerated amidst slowing external demand," Das said.

