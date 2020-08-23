Reskilling is probably the biggest challenge for the IT companies amid the pandemic

7. Site Reliability Engineer – This is another fascinating example of a hybrid-style emerging job. An SRE is expected to bring a software engineering approach to system administration topics. The skills needed for this role include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ansible, Docker Products, Kubernetes and Jenkins. The cities where these jobs are – Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Over the last five months if there is one thing that has been constant in the tech world, it would be conversations around how artificial intelligence, cloud and automation would take on the post-pandemic world.

Last five months saw large partnerships between IT majors, technology companies and cloud players such as Google Cloud, Azure and Amazon Web Services. Indian IT firms also partnered with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider such as Freshworks.

It was not like these partnership did not exist before. They did. But it is the pace that was surprising. In March, an IT service provider like Infosys partnered with US tech giant IBM to help customers migrate to cloud. A dozen such partnerships and new product and platform launches followed since then to cater to the new demand.

With demand booming, it provided huge opportunities for IT firms.

But there is a catch. There is not just enough people with these skills and that is one of the biggest challenges the companies are facing right now. The industry employs about 50 lakh people and top five IT firms alone employ close to 10 lakh and hire close to 70,000 to a lakh every year from engineering campuses.

These employees are not skilled in new age technologies and have to be reskilled before they are deployed to projects. In addition, as many hiring executives pointed out, for the skills that are high in demand such as cloud and cybersecurity, there is a huge shortage and the only way to fill the gap is through lateral hiring or reskilling the employees.

In an earlier conversation with Moneycontrol, VV Apparao, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Tech pointed out that the company has accelerated their training in areas where there are demand as finding lateral hires are at times expensive for certain skills.

Take for instance cloud architect and cybersecurity. There is a huge demand for these skills and hence wages are to some extent inflated. Payscale for these talents start anywhere between Rs 7 lakh and go up to Rs 20 lakh.

With a freeze on hiring due to pandemic, all the IT firms have accelerated their reskilling of their existing employees so that they can have them ready for new age technology projects that are coming in.

Given the scale at which these employees have to be reskilled, it is a huge challenge. Training thousands of IT workers in a short time is no easy task and to be sure, these efforts would continue. But are they enough?

Companies might continue to invest in skilling the employees, but they can do only so much. For, most of the layoffs the industry has seen are in the spaces where employees have not been able to reskill.

Pareekh Jain, founder, Pareekh Consulting said that these performance related layoffs have seen an increase compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. If close to 5 percent of employees were laid off last year, the number would be close to 10 percent now.

According to Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder, Teamlease, this would reflect in fresher hiring as well, especially the kind of projects IT companies are chasing right now. Traditional maintenance and support projects' demand is now coming down and are being replaced by digital that involves cloud, automation, data analytics and blockchain. Now, legacy vs digital revenue it is almost 50-50 or 60-40, from 70-30 only few years back.

This brings up the debate about quality of engineering education in India that does not equip students with the new age technologies. While some colleges have been able to differentiate, majority of them have not been able to, especially the ones in the tier II and tier III towns.

The best time to address this issue might be right now, amid the pandemic, when the demand for quality engineering talent is more than ever with “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” gaining momentum.