Reskilling a key aspect of doing sustainable business: Accenture CEO Julie Sweet

Reskilling is one of the key aspects of building a sustainable business that will make an organisation agile and profitable, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said at an industry forum today.

“Sustainable business is one where you are constantly reskilling employees and keep your organisation more agile and have the ability to adjust,” Sweet, who was speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2021, said.

“We do massive reskilling. We invest a billion dollars a year and millions of training hours. All of this is a part of our commitment to sustainability. This is how we operate and we are doing this for many years now,” she explained.

Building a sustainable business is one of the key goals that Accenture has set itself, Sweet said.

In October 2020, Accenture announced its commitment to sustainability. This includes achieving net-zero emission by 2025, 100 percent recycling of e-waste such as computers and reducing consumption of water in high-risk areas by 2025.

According to Sweet, building a sustainable business makes it profitable. "We believe that being a sustainable business actually makes it more profitable and successful. We just published a research that those companies that combined sustainability into business strategy are 2.5 times more successful that those who are not," she added.

Accenture has also created a new role Chief Responsibility Officer and Global Sustainability Services Lead, effective December 1, to oversee the integration of sustainability and responsibility for all stakeholders into its client services as well as the company’s operations.

This would be led by Peter Lacy, who will work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to help transition industries to low-carbon energy, reduce the carbon footprint of IT, and also reskill workforces. Lacy will also join Accenture’s Global Management Committee.