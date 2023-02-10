Residential market in Mumbai, Bengaluru grew by 7% in H2 2022: Report

Mumbai and Bengaluru have registered among the top 5 best-performing Asia-Pacific residential markets in terms of annual price growth in H2 2022, according to a report by Knight Frank.

In the report, Asia-Pacific Residential Review Index for H2 2022, Mumbai and Bengaluru shared the fourth position on the Asia-Pacific Residential Review Index as both registered a price growth of 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in H2 2022. Delhi, another key residential market of India, found a place in the top 10 best-performing APAC markets with price growth of 6.8% YoY in H2 2022.

The vast Asia Pacific region – commonly referred to as APAC – is a part of the world defined by its proximity to the Western Pacific Ocean, typically including much of East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

According to the review index, 14 out of 23 APAC cities have recorded positive annual price growth with Metro Manila ranked as the best-performing Asia-Pacific market with 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Moneycontrol News