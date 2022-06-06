Reserve right to terminate deal: Elon Musk in fresh letter to Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk on June 6 said he "reserves the right" to terminate the deal to take over Twitter, as he accused the social media giant of “resisting and thwarting" his request for data related to spam accounts.

The Tesla chief executive had, in a shock announcement made last month, said he was putting the $44-billion acquisition deal on "temporary hold" till it is ascertained whether fake users on the microblogging site account for less than five percent of the total userbase.

While Twitter has maintained that the spam accounts on its platform are up to an estimated five percent, Musk has sought an independent analysis to verify the claim.

"Twitter has, in fact, refused to provide the information" which is required for an independent evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the platform, Musk said, adding that he does "not believe that the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis".

By withholding the data sought by him, added Musk, the company is violating his "information rights" under the merger agreement.

"This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter, issued by the Tesla chief's legal counsel, noted.

The letter further noted that Musk, being Twitter's "prospective owner", is entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning the company’s business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing. "To do both, he must have a complete and accurate understanding of the very core of Twitter’s business model—its active user base," it said.

Twitter was yet to respond to Musk's statement at the time of writing this report.

The letter has been issued by the Tesla CEO nearly a week after Twitter said the waiting period under the HSR Act for the platform's acquisition has expired.

Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said on June 3.

The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review.

Musk has secured funding for the deal, which includes $33.5 billion through equity financing and $13 billion through loans against Twitter.

