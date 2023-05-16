RBI board meets this Friday, may decide on dividend payout to govt

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) board is scheduled to convene on May 19, as per knowledgeable sources, to discuss the possibility of disbursing a dividend to the government, as reported by Bloomberg.

The meeting, to be held in Mumbai, will address the financial standing of the central bank and the potential amount that can be transferred to the government. The individuals providing this information requested anonymity due to the confidentiality of the matter.

Traditionally, the RBI reviews its fiscal position during the May board meeting and determines the extent to which it can transfer funds to the government. At the time of reporting, an email inquiry to the RBI had not received an immediate response.

The government has allocated a projected sum of 480 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) from the RBI and other financial institutions in which it holds stakes. Notably, analysts, including experts at Standard Chartered Plc, anticipate that the RBI's dividend for the financial year ending in March will range between 1 trillion rupees and 2 trillion rupees.

In the previous year, the RBI disbursed a dividend of 303.1 billion rupees to the government. This information sets the backdrop for the upcoming board meeting where decisions regarding the dividend payout will be crucially deliberated.