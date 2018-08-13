App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reserve Bank for REC-promoted ARC for power sector stressed assets

The power sector is grappling with non-performing assets of about Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank has backed the idea of state-owned Rural Electrification Corporation's proposal to form an asset reconstruction company (ARC) dedicated to take over stressed assets in the power sector. Sources said the RBI in its representations to a panel headed by Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar had said that it is open to proposal of REC setting up an ARC.

The power sector is grappling with non-performing assets of about Rs 1.74 lakh crore. The apex bank in its written submission said "it is open to considering the suggestion by REC that there could be an ARC specifically to take over the banks' stressed power assets".

The proposal should be premised on a level-playing field and based on transparent price discovery, it said. The panel was formed in compliance of the order of the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court on May 31 stayed the February 12 RBI circular on companies other than willful defaulters and directed the finance ministry to hold a meeting of all stakeholders on resolutions.

related news

Acting on the direction, a meeting chaired by the financial services secretary with all stakeholders was convened on June 22. On the basis of meeting, a report was prepared and sent to the power ministry for further action as per the court order.

Besides, the report suggested setting up of a high level empowered committee (HLEC). In line with the report, the government last week constituted a high-level empowered panel under the cabinet secretary to resolve and revive 34 stressed power projects.

The HLEC will have representatives from the ministries of railways, finance, power, coal and the lenders having major exposure to the power sector.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #asset reconstruction company (ARC) #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Rural Electrification Corporation

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.