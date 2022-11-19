 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Research must strengthen its consultative approach to collecting data directly from stakeholders: RBI Governor

Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

The Governor added that in a world increasingly defined by the acronym `Vuca' (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity), many of the backward-looking models that run on past data may not be able to provide useful insights for policy.

RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on November 19 that its research department must strengthen its consultative approach to collecting first-hand information directly from stakeholders.

This is because there is increasing use of big data and data generated by private sources for policy research. "We cannot escape the fact that data is the new oil. The department may have to look at all such data, being mindful of ways to deal with misleading and noisy analysis that such data may at times throw up," Das said.

The RBI governor was delivering the inaugural speech at the Annual Research Conference of the Department of Economic and Policy Research, in Hyderabad.

He added that the world we face today is aptly described by the acronym ‘Vuca’, which stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. Many of the backward-looking models that run on past data may not be able to provide useful information and estimates for policy.

When the research department was faced with the challenge of explaining food inflation dynamics with greater certainty just before the pandemic, it conducted a nationwide survey of farmers, retailers, and wholesalers.

The research department will repeat this survey next month to understand the changes brought about by the pandemic.