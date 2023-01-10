 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RERA-registered ventures must be considered as ‘public interest projects’: Credai-NCR tells environment minister

Jan 10, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

The ban on construction activities due to pollution is not recognised by RERA, development authorities, or town planning department

Observing that construction and demolition activities have  been banned for almost 29 days following curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi NCR, resulting in losses of hundreds of crores and delay in timely possession to homebuyers, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India -NCR chapter has urged union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav to consider RERA-registered projects as ‘public interest projects.’

The real estate developers submitted a memorandum to the minister highlighting the impact of the ban. They said that normal work that does not cause air pollution should be permitted to protect the interest of labourers and homebuyers.

It also brought to the minister’s notice that the ban on construction activities due to pollution is not recognised by RERA, development authorities, or the town planning department due to which realty firms do not get the 'time extension' benefit against 'time-loss' due to the delay in construction.

Delayed possession to homebuyers also attracts a 'delay penalty' at the time of possession, it said in a letter presented to the minister on January 10.

Credai-NCR said that “due to increase in pollution levels, GRAP-III gets implemented which causes immense loss to the real estate industry and even non-polluting sites are forced to stop work. This year construction and demolition activities have already been banned four times,” said the letter written by Manoj Gaur, president, Credai-NCR.

It said that construction activity once stopped takes more than 15 to 30 days to resume full-fledged operations. Keeping that in mind construction activity has been banned in NCR for almost 2.5 months i.e. since October 29, 2022, said the letter.