Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Republic Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki service camp to offer benefits on car repairs, accessories, parts and more

The 17-day initiative is already underway and will end on January 31.

Carlsen Martin

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating Republic Day with its ‘Republic Day Service Camp’. As part of this camp, the company will allow Maruti Suzuki vehicle owners to avail exclusive benefits and special offers on many items ranging from parts and accessories to repair services and extended warranty.

“Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high-quality service facilities to our customers. With over 3,800 service touch-points across India, we service approx. 45,000 cars every day,”said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India.

The 17-day initiative is already underway and will end on January 31. The camp will be held across Maruti Suzuki’s 3,800 service touch-points across India.

“Through this campaign, we are extending fabulous offers on service labour charges, exciting benefits on parts and accessories and special offers on extended warranty to benefit our customers. As always, Maruti Suzuki trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle,” said Banerjee.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki #Republic Day 2020

