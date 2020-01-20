Republic Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki service camp to offer benefits on car repairs, accessories, parts and more

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating Republic Day with its ‘Republic Day Service Camp’. As part of this camp, the company will allow Maruti Suzuki vehicle owners to avail exclusive benefits and special offers on many items ranging from parts and accessories to repair services and extended warranty.

“Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high-quality service facilities to our customers. With over 3,800 service touch-points across India, we service approx. 45,000 cars every day,”said Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India.

The 17-day initiative is already underway and will end on January 31. The camp will be held across Maruti Suzuki’s 3,800 service touch-points across India.