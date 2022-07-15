English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Reprieve for Chinese firms? EY’s tax ruling could pave way

    The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal recently upheld the British MNC’s plea challenging the I-T department’s hefty tax bill

    Moneycontrol News
    July 15, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Chinese companies under the scanner may get some reprieve as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) recently permitted Ernst & Young to contest Rs 6.6 crore tax bill from the I-T Department, The Economic Times reported on July 15.

    According to the report, after accessing the British company's foreign remittances for four years, a top I-T official had raised the tax demand. The said official, an assistant commissioner of income tax, international taxation, termed these remittances as royalty paid to the parent company.

    The tax was classified as under global wide area network (GWAN) connectivity charges, global technology charges and software charges, the report added.

    EY opposed the tax claiming payments received from its Indian member firms were only reimbursement of costs which is not taxable as per the I-T Act and under the UK and India’s Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

    While the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) upheld the tax demand, the Delhi High Court had struck down liability, that payments received from providing computer software to member firms didn't amount to royalty.

    Close

    Related stories

    Agreeing with the HC's ruling, the ITAT directed the official to follow the order effectively.

    Legal experts opine that this case could be precedence for similar cases involving other foreign companies including Chinese telecom firms.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    A senior advocate and former assistant solicitor general, Chetan Mittal told ET that the judgement will have “far reaching” effects and may benefit others who find themselves in similar tax disputes.

    Quoting corporate litigator Aditya Dewan, the report said that Chinese representative may use the ruling to argue their case, it may not pan out. This he said is because it is the Indo-Chinese Double Taxation Avoidance agreement that would be considered.

    Chinese firms under scanner

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had frozen the bank accounts of Vivo, after search-and-seizure operations at the company’s premises. The ED alleges tax evasion and money laundering by Vivo.

    Vivo is the second Chinese mobile company, after Xiaomi, to face ED wrath over foreign remittances.

    Also Read | Explained: What the Vivo-ED case in the Delhi High Court is all about

    While Xiaomi was charged with violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), action against Vivo has been carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Another Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, has also come under the scanner, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) alleging custom duty evasion worth Rs 4,390 crore.

    Vivo, on July 13, won an interim relief from the Delhi High Court, which allowed it to operate its bank accounts, frozen by the ED. However, the company itself is not off the hook. The case will be heard next on July 28.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #company #Income Tax #India #Legal
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 02:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.