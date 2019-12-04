Reporter's Take | Why doctors are objecting to govt advisory on oxytocin

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to the government's recommendation on delaying administering oxytocin in uncomplicated pregnancies. A delay in administering the hormonal drug that induces labour, controls postpartum bleeding and stimulates lactation, could increase the risk of maternal mortality.

The IMA has advised the government to keep its hands away from formulation guidelines for clinical situations.

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out why the IMA is opposed to the government's advisory.