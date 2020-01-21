Reporter’s Take | Road ahead for Unitech as govt takes over management

The Centre was handed over management control of Unitech Limited by the Supreme Court on January 20. The new Board of Unitech was also directed to appoint a retired judge to monitor the preparation of a resolution framework.

The government had recently agreed to revisit a 2017 proposal to take over Unitech’s management and complete stalled projects thus providing relief to around 12,000 homebuyers.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to find out what's the road ahead for Unitech.