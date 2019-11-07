App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:11 PM IST

Reporter's Take | Reliance Health Insurance asked to stop selling policies

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with M Saraswathy to understand IRDAI’s order and its impact on Relaince Health policyholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked Reliance Health Insurance to stop selling new policies from November 15.

The notice comes after the standalone health insurer recorded a continuous fall in its solvency margin since June 2019. Reliance Health, part of Reliance Capital, has been instructed to transfer its liabilities to Reliance General Insurance.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma speaks to M Saraswathy to understand IRDAI's order and its impact on the existing policyholders.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:11 pm

