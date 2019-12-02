Reporter's Take | RBI Policy Preview: MPC likely to cut policy rate by 25bps

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which will meet from December 3-5 is expected to continue on the path of interest rate easing in order to support the country's weakening economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also expected to cut its GDP growth estimates in light of second-quarter data released last week. The central bank had cut this year's GDP growth estimate by 80 basis points in the previous policy review to 6.1 percent.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Himadri Buch talks to Parnika Sokhi to find out what we can expect from the RBI policy review this week, whether the previous rate cuts helped so far and if there is enough room for further rate cuts.