Reporter's Take | PM Jan Suraksha Yojana sees rise in enrolments

Insurance schemes under the PM Jan Suraksha Yojana witnessed an uptick with 15 million new enrolments in H1 this year. The spike was primarily due to a government nudge to banks.

The personal accident scheme, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and term insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) were launched in May 2015.

Both policies have a sum assured of Rs 2 lakh each and need to be renewed annually. Their premiums are as low as Rs 12 and Rs 330, respectively.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get all the details of the uptick in new enrollments.

10th