App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | PM Jan Suraksha Yojana sees rise in enrolments

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get all the details of the uptick in new enrollments


Insurance schemes under the PM Jan Suraksha Yojana witnessed an uptick with 15 million new enrolments in H1 this year. The spike was primarily due to a government nudge to banks.

The personal accident scheme, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and term insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) were launched in May 2015.

Both policies have a sum assured of Rs 2 lakh each and need to be renewed annually. Their premiums are as low as Rs 12 and Rs 330, respectively.

Close

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to get all the details of the uptick in new enrollments.

Watch the video for more.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Enrolments #insurance #PM Jan Suraksha Yojana #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.