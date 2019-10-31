App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Piyush Goyal releases HLAG report to boost exports

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Kamalika Ghosh to find out the highlights of the High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) report on trade and how the government plans to boost exports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at the launch of the High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) report on trade that an environment of fear is being created regarding free-trade agreements.

The minister said that the government would weigh all aspects carefully, unlike how FTAs were signed in the past.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Kamalika Ghosh to find out the highlights of the report and the government’s plans to boost exports.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 06:46 pm

